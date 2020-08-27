Cougar boys’ cross country prepares for a hot start in season opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The highly anticipated start to the Mankato East boys’ cross country season begins Thursday against Big 9 conference rival Owatonna.
Ahead of the action, captains practice has kept the team in shape this off-season.
Senior, Josh Roise, an example of that putting in a personal record of 440 miles.
“If the season doesn’t happen, what’s the worst that can happen? I’d be perfectly in shape,” Roise said.
With smaller and fewer regular season meets this year, the team will need to pick-up the pace earlier on, putting a greater emphasis on competition right out of the gate.
“All we got to do is work those small meets, we’ve got to keep everything rolling so when we get to that Big 9 sort of championship deal, we’ll be looking real good,” senior athlete Andrew Johnson said.
The Cougars qualified for state as a team last season for the first time in a decade. This season, the team is certain conference champions is the goal in sight.
The program graduated three seniors and lost a couple of others, due to other activities, but the up and coming runners will help fill those gaps.
“Usually, it’s probably about the 3/4ths of the way through the season you start hitting your goal 5K times. Honestly, at the beginning of this season our top-7 all set [personal records] for their 2-miles, so we’re looking like we could start out strong this year,” senior athlete Calvin Moeller said.
“I think as a team we could definitely do it, with all the kids that we’ve got stepping up right now, we’re looking real good,” Johnson said.
To help achieve those team goals, internally, chemistry is top-notch.
“They’re my people, the people I run with, the people I talk with every single day. I can’t imagine it any other way without having everyone of those kids there, it wouldn’t be the same,” Johnson said.
“It’s not going to be a normal season, so I want to give them a good experience, just like I had in seventh grade. Hopefully, we can have some fun and get some smiles by the end of the year,” Roise said.
