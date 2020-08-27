Crystal Valley provides revenue, jobs, agricultural support to Waseca County

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — We continue to focus on Waseca County’s agricultural roots by expanding on companies such as Crystal Valley and the revenue, jobs and agricultural support they provide in the area and beyond.
Crystal Valley’s Waseca County location in Janesville is proving to be an asset to the community and the farm supply and grain marketing co-op.
“Waseca County, you know, the land has tremendous production value, so it’s right in the heartland of southern Minnesota, south-central Minnesota, where so much agriculture is happening,” said Trent Wadd, regional agronomy operations manager for Crystal Valley.
The Janesville location produces millions of dollars in business and does its best to hire locally and support local businesses.
“Full-time employees, just here, working for agronomy is right around 20, probably around 12 to 15 seasonal employees,” said Wadd.
“We have three salespeople down in Waldorf, three people here in Janesville all working together, I would say the impact in Waseca County total is $15 million to $20 million, just in agronomy products,” Crystal Valley Agronomy Sales and Development Manager Dan Fox said. “Which doesn’t include the other offerings we have, we have a feed mill here in Janesville next to our agronomy facilities as well as a rail loading facility right here at the Janesville location for energy.”
Crystal Valley stays connected with the community.
“When you look at our research facility and our dedication to the Farmamerica facility, we have a 160-acre research plot out there that we used to educate not only farmers, but students across the county and across southern Minnesota,” said Fox. “So, education is a huge part of our company culture and making sure that we have talented people that are properly trained on top of helping the community better understand agriculture as a whole.”
Another portion of the educational footprint Crystal Valley leaves is its internship program.
“This last summer we had 16 interns across the entire company, a couple here in Waseca County, some local students that joined us for the summer,” said Fox. “We give them as much real-life experience as we can, we really invest in education and the future of agriculture across our entire footprint.”
Not only is Waseca County a prime spot for employees and interns, but as well as an added boost in transportation.
“It is nice being right here along 14 to have that corridor and being on the rail, we do bring in products on the rail, liquid fertilizers generally, some dry fertilizers,” said Wadd. “There are quite a few hubs that are manufacturing facilities close enough now where trucking products it has become more widely used, but we still use the rail a lot.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.