Fairmont hosts first Big South Triangular of 2020

Fairmont hosts first Big South Triangular of 2020
Fairmont girls, St. James Area boys come away with victories to open the season. (Source: Rob Clark)
By Rob Clark | August 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 3:42 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont cross country teams opened up the season by hosting a Big South Conference Triangular Thursday morning.

St. Peter, St. James Area and Fairmont all competed in the meet.

Just a 4K for runners, that’s one of the changes you may see at meets compared to the usual 5K high schoolers run.

In the girls’ varsity race, Fairmont finished first as a team with a score of 17. Cardinals’ junior Laura Thompson placed first and also broke a course record with a time of 15 minutes and 31 seconds.

On the boys’ race, St. James Area took the top spot scoring a 21.

The Saints Caleb Rivera finished in first place with a time of 13 minutes and 34 seconds.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.