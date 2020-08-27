Fairmont hosts first Big South Triangular of 2020

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont cross country teams opened up the season by hosting a Big South Conference Triangular Thursday morning.
St. Peter, St. James Area and Fairmont all competed in the meet.
Just a 4K for runners, that’s one of the changes you may see at meets compared to the usual 5K high schoolers run.
In the girls’ varsity race, Fairmont finished first as a team with a score of 17. Cardinals’ junior Laura Thompson placed first and also broke a course record with a time of 15 minutes and 31 seconds.
On the boys’ race, St. James Area took the top spot scoring a 21.
The Saints Caleb Rivera finished in first place with a time of 13 minutes and 34 seconds.
