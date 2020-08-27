First apples of the season ready for picking

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - It may not feel like it outside, but it’s that time of year again; the first apples of the season are ready for picking.
The team at Welsh Heritage Farms in Lake Crystal is preparing for a busy next few months. They’re known for their fresh apple pies and cider donuts. They grow 18 varieties of apples on-site, and their work in the orchard doesn’t just begin when the apples are ready.
“It’s a lot of care starting all the way back in the early Spring. We need to make sure we keep as much out of the orchard for fungicides and insects we need to make sure we’re doing our pruning during the winter. We need to make sure we get enough apples off the trees early on so that we don’t have a tree that’s just loaded with fruit and they’re little teeny tiny apples instead of nice, good sized eating apples,” says Tim Harbo at Welsh Heritage Farms.
The most popular apples among orchard-goers are Honey crisp, Haralson, and Sweetango. Welsh Heritage Farms offers apples by the bag and also invites guests to walk the orchard and pick their own apples. Their You-Pick option opens in September when more of the apples are ready for picking.
