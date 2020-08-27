Mankato Family YMCA awarded mentorship grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA’s mentorship program gets a financial boost from the Otto Bremer Trust.
The program, which includes the Brother/Sister Program and School-Based Mentoring was awarded a $30,000 grant. With the pandemic causing economic hardships for many families, the YMCA expects referrals to the program to increase along with the needs of local youth.
The Mankato Family YMCA is always looking for mentors. If you’d like to apply, mankatoymca.org/brothersister-mentoring.
