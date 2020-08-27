Mankato Salvation Army partners with state to distribute COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program funds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is partnering with the state of Minnesota to help distribute funds from the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program and is now accepting applications.
The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, which is funded through the federal CARES Act, is allocating $100 million to help with rental assistance, utility assistance and more.
Mankato Salvation Army was chosen to help distribute $276,000 of those funds.
Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents are eligible to apply if they can verify that they’ve been impacted by COVID-19.
”Again that could be job loss, loss in hours, even relocation sort of thing,” said Lieutenant Andy Wheeler.
The application process is entirely online.
