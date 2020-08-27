Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

By Associated Press | August 27, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 8:07 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some activists in Minneapolis say the unrest that resulted in 130 arrests and left businesses damaged show the community is on edge.

Wednesday’s unrest started after a Black man killed himself in a downtown retail area, but there were initial rumors that it was a police shooting.

With tensions and anger running high since the May 25 death of George Floyd, some activists say community members are mobilizing more quickly as incidents occur - refusing to wait for explanations from a Police Department they don’t trust.

But other activists say the damage that resulted was due to opportunists who wanted to commit crimes.

