Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some activists in Minneapolis say the unrest that resulted in 130 arrests and left businesses damaged show the community is on edge.
Wednesday’s unrest started after a Black man killed himself in a downtown retail area, but there were initial rumors that it was a police shooting.
With tensions and anger running high since the May 25 death of George Floyd, some activists say community members are mobilizing more quickly as incidents occur - refusing to wait for explanations from a Police Department they don’t trust.
But other activists say the damage that resulted was due to opportunists who wanted to commit crimes.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.