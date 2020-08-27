Scarlets girls’ swimming is set to take on odd season in virtual meet vs Mayo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ swimming program prides themselves on sending athletes to the state meet.
While their meets will have a different feel, goals remain for a group that wants to shatter records.
In Dave Burgess’ 25-years coaching the Scarlets, a season of virtual meets might top the list of obscure experiences.
“We’ll take what we can get. We knew this season was going to be different and it is. We’ve just got to rock and roll with it and work hard and do as best you can,” Burgess said.
The season opener against Rochester Mayo will be virtual and the Scarlets will be looking to start off strong having lost just one senior from last years roster.
“It’s too bad we’re losing her, but at least we’ve got everybody coming back. That’s why I think it’s important that they’re here and not taking a year off and then coming. You know, at least we can train them and work on some skills,” Burgess said.
Team captain and only senior on the team Ellie Schindle, is making the most of her final high school seasom.
“I’m hoping to see the same amount of people go onto the big meets, even if they don’t happen, just knowing that they would’ve gone on... I’m not too worried about the meets, I’m just happy to be able to be here and see the team again, be with my friends and everything, because for the longest time we didn’t think we were going to have a season,” Schindle said.
The Scarlets showcased their talent last season by winning the section title for the first time since 2015 and the hope is to do that again this year.
“Everyone that wants to be there is going to be able to taper. Burgess has a really good taper, we’ve seen it over the past years,” junior swimmer Sophia Leonard said.
“I think more than ever right now we need people to step up in order to lead the team and I think we have a lot of good leaders this year,” junior swimmer Annika Younge said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.