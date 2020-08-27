Two deputies suffer minor injuries in pursuit

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Two deputies with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office are injured after their squad cars collide during a police pursuit.
Officers were trying to track down a vehicle going 100 miles per hour yesterday afternoon. Officials say the pursuit was eventually called off because of dangerous speeds in an already difficult area, along with concern for others on the roadway. Just before the pursuit was called off, officials say two patrol cars collided, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Both officers were transported to the local hospital for minor injuries and released.
Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the pursuit and will be working on apprehending the suspect.
