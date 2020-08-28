Countdown to Election Day: what Minnesota looks like as a swing state

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention now behind us, both parties are counting down the days until Election Day, just 67 days away.
Minnesota is one of several states considered a swing state this election.
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to touch down in Duluth Friday, a little over a week after President Trump’s visit to Mankato.
But both cities weren’t chosen at random.
Their corresponding districts are examples of what’s up for grabs after close races in the 2018 Midterm Elections.
Incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) flipped the seat for Republicans in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, which includes Mankato.
The same results held true for incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber (MN-08) in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, home to Duluth.
But it’s not just a tale of two districts.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) both won their races in 2018.
In the 2016 election, Trump narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton.
“I think that you’re seeing very clearly that we are in it to win it. That we are sending surrogates, we’re sending the president and the vice president and our campaign all across this country,” said Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Lara Trump.
Both parties are keeping a close eye on the state as a whole as they aim to turn Minnesota either red or blue.
“So you’re going to see the vice president there of course. You’ll see our campaign continue to come to Minnesota and all throughout this country,” Lara Trump said.
“First off, I think what it’s really going to take is a candidate who can appeal to people’s hopes. We’re facing these unprecedented crisis in our nation’s history,” said Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin.
The DFL said they are also making efforts to have conversations with voters statewide.
“We recognize that this is going to be a close election. This was the sixth closest margin in the 2016 presidential race, and it’s going to continue to be close. We’re not taking any vote for granted,” Martin said.
