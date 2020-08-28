Deadline set for removal of former bowling alley

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter City Council approves a deadline for the owner of the former KingPins Bowling Alley to remove what’s left of the building, which was heavily damaged by fire in February.
The owner of the business was charged with first and second-degree arson in connection to the fire of the business on south Third Street in St. Peter.
City Council reports receiving numerous complaints from neighboring property owners of dust from the fire debris entering their property during periods of high winds.
The council has deemed the building to be hazardous and structurally unsafe.
It also approved a resolution giving the owner 30 days from the time they receive the order for removal to demolish what’s left of the building.
