Dickinson County Nature Center announces plans to reopen

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Conservation Board recently announced the Dickinson County Nature Center is scheduled to reopen to the public with limited hours beginning Sept. 9.
The nature center is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Fridays until further notice.
“We want to thank the public for all your patience as the conservation board and staff have consulted with health professionals, the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors and other nature centers regarding the best way for us to reopen such a hands-on facility in the midst of a pandemic,” Executive Director Lee Sorenson said. “We are excited to be able to again open the nature center to the public, and we’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces as well as new visitors.”
The nature center has been closed since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature center visitors will be required to wear face coverings while on-site. Hand sanitizer and additional masks will be available throughout the building as well.
Futhermore, some displays and exhibits at the nature center that are unable to sanitized sufficiently will remain closed at this time, including the augmented reality topographical sandbox.
Visit the Dickinson County Nature Center’s website or Facebook page for more information.
