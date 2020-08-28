Dickinson County Nature Center announces plans to reopen

“We want to thank the public for all your patience as the conservation board and staff have consulted with health professionals, the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors and other nature centers regarding the best way for us to reopen such a hands-on facility in the midst of a pandemic,” Executive Director Lee Sorenson said. “We are excited to be able to again open the nature center to the public, and we’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces as well as new visitors.”