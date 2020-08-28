Gas prices on the rise following Hurricane Laura

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The price of gasoline is on the rise across the nation following Hurricane Laura making landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning.
The effects of the hurricane are not only impacting those directly in the storm’s path, but the entire nation as well.
The oil industry shut down operations at its platforms, rigs and refineries before the storm, impacting more than half the United States’ refining capacity.
Between Thursday and Friday, gas prices in the greater Mankato area rose 21.7 cents to an average total of $2.249 per gallon for regular gasoline, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in the area have also increased 31.7 cents compared to last week’s average of $1.932 per gallon.
As of Friday afternoon, the national average price of regular gas was $2.235 per gallon.
