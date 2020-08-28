Henderson police seek suspected burglars

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Henderson police ask for the public’s help in identifying two people.
Photos were captured around 3 a.m. on August 25th at the Shell gas station in Henderson.
Authorities say the two people in the surveillance footage are believed to have been involved in recent burglaries downtown.
If you have any information, contact the Henderson Police Department by calling 507-479-0602.
A surveillance video is also available on the police department’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.