Hockey Tournament to benefit ECHO Food Shelf

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A hockey tournament hosted in Mankato is set out to help ECHO Food Shelf.
The inaugural Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular is happening Friday and Saturday at All Seasons Arena. All proceeds from the team fees will go to the food shelf as well as any donated food items.
Registration for the event is closed. The hockey tournament is for adults only. No spectators are being allowed in the arena due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
We’re going to be following all of the new mandates that are in place and we will be having some games tonight and then four games tomorrow. It will be a day of hockey and spending time with quality people, raising money for a good event,” says committee member Casey Stedman.
If you want to donate to the ECHO food shelf through this event, the drop off times is from 9:00 am. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and virtually on the ECHO food shelf website.
