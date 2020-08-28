Loyola seeing increased enrollment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Loyola Catholic School in Mankato has seen a spike in enrollment due to the private school offering in-person classes for the school year.
Adam Bemmels principle and school leader says the biggest increase they’ve seen is in grades five through eight.
“We’re certainly unique in that we’re a preschool through twelfth grade system. Definitely being the only catholic school in town has it benefits for us as well. There’s a lot of positives as we head into this year and things we can capitalize on.”
Even though they’re having more in-person classes, Loyola says it’s has made the necessary safety adjustments to keep students safe.
“Physically as any school has had to heading into the school year, we’ve had to make some changes. There’s markings that take distancing into account that are inside the building and outside of the building. Certainly, our classrooms look a lot more traditional. Just given spacing and distancing things as well, so you’re going to see those types of things done,” Bemmels said.
They’re also going to be some changes made to the all school masses, cafeteria and any large school gatherings. They’re going to be starting classes on Tuesday September 3rd.
