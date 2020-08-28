Mankato Symphony Orchestra plans virtual, live performances

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra has announced it will offer a season of virtual and live concerts.
In addition to the season opening virtual concert on September 13, the MSO will present four live, socially distanced Music on the Hill concerts.
The first will take place on November 1st at Trinity Chapel at Bethany Lutheran College. Music on the Hill, under the artistic directorship of New Zealand cellist Richard Belcher, features collaborations by musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.
The MSO welcomes Estonian guest conductors Silver Ainomäe and Japanese conductor Akira Mori to the podium for two full symphonic concerts this spring.
On March 21, Mori will conduct MSO’s first full concert, titled High Score, an adventure in symphonic style video game music. Titles include Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed, Final Fantasy, The Legend of Zelda and more. Podcaster Emily Reese and composer Benji Inniger will co-host.
Ainomäe will lead the orchestra on April 25 in a concert titled Earth Exaltation, which includes a stellar selection of European pieces, including Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the “Pastoral”.
Additionally, KMSU Radio will continue to broadcast archived symphonic concerts on the first Sundays of the month at 3pm. The Symphony’s Family Series is suspended for the 2020/21 season.
Free music education materials will become available online via MSO social media channels and at their website, starting mid-September. For more information, including ticketing, visit MankatoSymphony.org.
