Mankato’s newest roundabout to open Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — City officials in Mankato report the roundabout project at the intersection of Pohl and Stadium Roads has been completed and will reopen Saturday.
The Pohl and Stadium Roads, Balcerzak Drive and Mourning Dove Path construction zones are scheduled to be open to drivers beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
City officials say the roundabout is expected to provide safety and intersection capacity improvements, in addition to realigning the intersection to better meet current and future multi-modal transportation needs of motor vehicle traffic and pedestrians.
