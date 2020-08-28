Mayo Clinic Health System concerned for children’s safety

“Focusing on in free time, finding activities that you can do that don’t involve a screen. That may mean saying dinnertime is a screen-free zone, no screens for anybody, kids or adults at the table. Looking for going for a walk without your phones involved. Going outside, playing sport, playing games and maybe making up your own game. Think back to some of those games you grew up with as a child and reintroducing your kids to those like freeze tag.”