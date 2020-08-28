Mayo Clinic Health System concerned for children’s safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — When it comes to children’s safety amid the pandemic, one of the biggest complications would be the increased daily screen time.
Dr. Jennifer Johnson, who practices family medicine at the Mayo Clinic Health System, lays out the helpful ways that parents can limit the amount of screen time their children are exposed to.
“Focusing on in free time, finding activities that you can do that don’t involve a screen. That may mean saying dinnertime is a screen-free zone, no screens for anybody, kids or adults at the table. Looking for going for a walk without your phones involved. Going outside, playing sport, playing games and maybe making up your own game. Think back to some of those games you grew up with as a child and reintroducing your kids to those like freeze tag.”
The negative effects of lessened physical activity could lead to obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.