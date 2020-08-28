MCHC holds groundbreaking ceremony for new ambulance base

A house and small storage shed on this property were sold at auction in July, and both buildings have now been moved. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in early winter. The project is fully funded by MCHC and will not affect any local taxes. Pietsch Construction of Madelia is the general contractor. Local businesses will be used for this project, including Feder Mechanical, Gappa Electric, and Design Home Center. Pietsch Construction of Madelia is the general contractor. The MCHC Tranquility Garden will remain intact, and some staff parking will be located behind the ambulance base.