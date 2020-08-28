MCHC holds groundbreaking ceremony for new ambulance base

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, the Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic (MCHC) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of the Madelia Community Ambulance Service last week.
The ambulance base will be built across the street from MCHC. The groundbreaking event was attended by MCHC caregivers, Madelia Community Ambulance Service personnel, members of the MCHC governing and MCH Foundation boards, Madelia city personnel, and several others involved in the project.
A house and small storage shed on this property were sold at auction in July, and both buildings have now been moved. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in early winter. The project is fully funded by MCHC and will not affect any local taxes. Pietsch Construction of Madelia is the general contractor. Local businesses will be used for this project, including Feder Mechanical, Gappa Electric, and Design Home Center. Pietsch Construction of Madelia is the general contractor. The MCHC Tranquility Garden will remain intact, and some staff parking will be located behind the ambulance base.
When completed the new building will house both rigs for the Madelia Community Ambulance Service and have a third bay for MCHC storage. In addition, the building will include three bedrooms, a kitchen, living/meeting room and office to be used by on-call caregivers and ambulance personnel for overnight shifts.
