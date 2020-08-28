MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 542 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 862 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Blue Earth County sees a single-day jump of 28 new positive cases of COVID-19. The statewide total accumulative number of cases is 73,240.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,810. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,333.
There are 65,204 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, there are 301 people hospitalized, 137 in ICU.
6,357 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,443,344.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 860 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 62,233.
45,932 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 11 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,091.
619,562 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
