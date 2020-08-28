Minnesota State System forms a taskforce on police reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State System forms a taskforce focused on law enforcement education reform.
According to Minnesota State, 86 percent of the state’s graduates in law enforcement graduate from one of the Minnesota State colleges or universities.
The Minnesota State Taskforce on Law Enforcement Education Reform is comprised of members from many different backgrounds, including community partners, leaders in law enforcement, and government representatives.
The group plans to meet several times this fall to examine issues and set priorities for law enforcement education.
