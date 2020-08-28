MnDOT’s Adopt a Highway Program celebrates 30 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is thanking thousands of Adopt a Highway volunteers across the state, as the eco-friendly program celebrates its 30th anniversary.
In 2019 alone, more than 3,800 volunteers picked up an estimated 40 thousand bags of trash across Minnesota.
“It’s a great win-win situation for us. One, it allows our maintenance workers to really concentrate on other jobs and then volunteers really get the satisfaction to clean up our communities and really keep the highways clean and safe,” said Anne Meyer of MnDOT Communications.
MnDOT launched the program back in 1990 after then Governor Rudy Perpich visited Texas to to speak with Lady Bird Johnson about their state’s anti-litter campaign called “Don’t Mess with Texas.”
Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up trash twice a year.
“We will give those volunteers safety vests, garbage bags and a sign along that stretch that indicates who’s volunteering and who’s picking up litter,” said Meyer.
One group that’s been involved since the very beginning, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association’s (MDHA), local ’Bend of the River chapter.
“It’s a lot of work but we try to make it fun, everybody goes to work and we normally have about 12 to 15 people doing pickup,” said MDHA Bend of the River member Darwin Niss.
For youth, volunteering for trash pickup with the Bend of the River group means free tuition to the MDHA Forkhorn camp. There youth get the opportunity to learn firearm safety, wildlife management, outdoor survival skills and more.
“Being hunters, we are also environmentalists. We like nature to be as we found it. We don’t like to see trash laying in the roadways and ditches,” said Niss.
“The four tenants of the Minnesota’s Deer Hunters Association is hunting, habitat, education and legislation and so part of the habitat is taking care of the environment,” added MDHA Bend of the River member Chuck Klammer.
The group is currently ramping up for its’ September trash clean-up and says they are always looking for new group members and volunteers.
