New zipline installed at Benson Park

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new attraction at Benson Park in North Mankato is proving popular among young park-goers.
The city of North Mankato has installed a zipline at the park. The addition came to be after the parks committee had noticed it as a popular attraction at other parks. The zipline was funded through the general parks budget, which is used for equipment upgrades and maintenance. A sign is in place next to the zipline, listing safety rules for those that choose to ride.
