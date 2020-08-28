REAL ID airport office reopens Sept. 1

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Travelers will once again be able to apply for their REAL ID inside the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning Sept. 1.
The service initially opened March 4 but closed during the pandemic. The latest data shows 76 percent of Minnesota driver’s license and ID cardholders have a REAL ID compliant license.
Minnesotans do have more time to apply for a REAL ID. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to Oct. 1, 2021, delaying it by one year due to COVID-19.
