REAL ID airport office reopens Sept. 1
Travelers will once again be able to apply for their REAL ID inside the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning Sept. 1. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 1:12 PM

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Travelers will once again be able to apply for their REAL ID inside the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning Sept. 1.

The service initially opened March 4 but closed during the pandemic. The latest data shows 76 percent of Minnesota driver’s license and ID cardholders have a REAL ID compliant license.

Minnesotans do have more time to apply for a REAL ID. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to Oct. 1, 2021, delaying it by one year due to COVID-19.

