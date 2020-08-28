Running for Rescues goes virtual; raises money for local animal shelter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now met with Nicole, Erik and Roxy from Running for Rescues, to talk about their upcoming virtual 5k. The race is pet-friendly, and all of the proceeds go towards the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
This is their third year and will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic. The event takes place Saturday, August 30. Participants can choose to run whatever racecourse they want.
One of those courses will take place at Benson Park on Sunday, August 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Other activities include a Dog Treat Bar.
Registration is still open until race day.
To register and find more information, visit www.runningforrescues5k.com.
