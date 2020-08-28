Voting by mail? You have options

Nicollet County, Minn. (KEYC) — Since 2013, Minnesota voters have had the option to vote absentee in all elections with no excuse necessary.
That remains the same this November and now, county officials are ensuring they’re doing everything possible to make voting accessible for everyone.
Minnesota is one of 34 states that normally allows absentee voting for any reason, but amid the pandemic, that number has grown to 41 states, plus Washington DC.
Now county officials want residents to know that there are several options for voters who can’t or don’t feel comfortable voting at a polling place on Election Day.
“The statute allows for three ways to return an absentee ballot,” explained Nicollet County Public Services Manager Jaci Kopet. “And they would be by mail, by in-person drop off at a designated location which is Nicollet County for Nicollet County, or by agent delivery, which is somebody dropping that ballot off for you, and then that person has to sign off for that ballot.”
Those options are available for Minnesota voters statewide.For this year’s primary, the majority of Nicollet County voters sent in their ballots by mail, and that trend is expected to continue for the general election.
Kopet says Nicollet County typically sees 20% voter turn-out, but in this general election, the county estimates up to 70% of eligible voters will turn out.
