Wilmar woman airlifted after semi-rollover

Renville County Sherrif’s Office says 42-year-old Stephanie Jenson of Willmar was westbound on 840th Avenue in Crooks Township just before noon Thursday. Her semi-truck rolled off the road into a ditch while moving over for a tractor. According to a press release, Jenson was not wearing a seat belt at the time and suffered moderate injuries. She was brought to Olivia hospital then later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.