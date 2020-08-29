Boat parade fundraiser held for Officer Arik Matson

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC)- On Lake Washington, the community came together for a boat parade fundraiser, benefiting Officer Erik Matson, the Waseca Police officer who continues to recover after being shot in the head during a pursuit in January.
The parade kicked off with the singing of the national anthem, next boats began the cruise, following the Le Sueur County Water Patrol. Many boats were decorated in honor of Matson with his name, badge number and American flags.
“I know that some fundraisers had been started but they were delayed because of our pandemic. So I decided what a better fundraiser than a boat parade we can social distance and raise funds and raise awareness to help support the officer and his family,” said fundraiser organizer Shelly Bartlett.
The 25 dollar boat registration fee and free will donations all went to support the Matson family.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.