Health officials offering free COVID-19 testing in Mankato next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health, in consultation with local officials, will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, September 2 and Thursday, September 3. MDH says the testing is free and available to anyone who wants to be tested.
MDH says the latest testing data has shown that Mankato and the surrounding communities are a COVID hotspot and the numbers are trending upward. That data, combined with university students returning to campus, MDH says makes testing now important to identify as many cases as possible as early as possible so those that are positive can isolate themselves and their contacts can quarantine.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to recommend asymptomatic individuals to be tested. Additionally, the CDC continues to advise that state and local health officials may continue seeking testing of asymptomatic individuals under certain circumstances to help control community spread.
Following the testing next week, the Minnesota Department of Health will work with local officials, county public health, and school districts in the area to analyze the results and determine next steps. MHD says testing and the resulting data is the starting point for discussions about what the community should do next. They say the raw number of positive cases will not have a direct impact on whether or not schools and businesses can remain open. Instead, local officials will consult with the Minnesota Department of Health so that mitigation strategies can be deliberately implemented.
While many who contract COVID-19 experience mild or even no symptoms, some suffer life-threatening complications; all who contract the virus are contagious. MDH says the results of this testing will allow those who are positive to isolate and notify their close contacts to quarantine. The results also provide data to guide future efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable to serious complications.
MDH recommends all people with symptoms and contacts of confirmed cases be tested, but all area residents are eligible to be tested at this event.
Wednesday, September 2 and Thursday, September 3
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Myers Field House – Use entrance on Stadium Road
190 Stadium Road, Mankato, MN
Free Parking: Lot 7 (across Stadium Road on the south side of Myers Field House) – no permit required on testing days.
Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed.
To avoid long lines, we encourage you to pre-register for a timeslot. Visit http://www.primarybio.com/r/blueearth for more information and to sign up for an appointment.
Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
