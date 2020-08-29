Local town takes action with lake preservation

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Lakes Foundation has made it one of their mission to preserve the existing lakes.
Saturday, the FLF held their annual cleanup. Where the foundation and the program, Pheasants Forever, cleans up to two lakes a year.
Michael Katzenmeyer says various challenges this year showed how crucial the annual cleanups events are.
“We usually do two one in the spring and one in the fall. Due to high water in the spring plus Covid-19 on set. We had to cancel that one and so we waited until water levels went down. We are still practicing social distancing with this one but we’re going to get one done today on Hall Lake.”
The cleanup focuses on cleaning up the bottom of the lake and on top; like trash, oil drums and sunken paddle boats.
The chain of lakes holds great value in the town of Fairmont and Katzenmeyer hopes people notice the difference the foundation is making.
“Well hopefully they see the results when they drive by and all of a sudden that trash is gone and that oil drum that was sitting there,” Katzenmeyer said.
Aside from looks, the project also emphasizes water quality.
“We get our water in Fairmont, directly from these lakes. Anything Pheasants Forever can do to support the local water quality and the aesthetics of the land,” habitat chairman of Pheasants Forever, Bryan Gregor said.
Overall, the community is trying to do their part to persevere the essence of the town.
