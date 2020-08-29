Mankato East High School Grad receives Triple Threat Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -For Aliya Mukamuri, singing has been a passion for as long as she can remember.
“I’ve always loved singing and I’ve always knew that it’s what I wanted to do since a very young age. I think other people kind of starting noticing that, when I was around 10 I started singing in weddings, church and eventually got involved with choir,” said Mukamuri.
Her years of involvement with the arts has paid off as she recently received the Triple Threat Award from the Hennepin Theater’s Trust Spotlight Education Program.
Mukamuri was one of the six students chosen form across Minnesota for the award that recognizes excellence in singing, acting and dancing.
“Aliya is an amazing performer and musician. She has won so many awards, she’s been on American Idol...and at Mankato East she’s been a wonderful addition to the choir,” said recently retired Mankato East Choir Director.
The annual contest went virtual this year with students across the state submitting videos of themselves performing.
When it is safe to do so, the six winners will embark on an all-expense paid trip to New York City to meet with industry professionals, partake in classes and attend Broadway shows.
Looking ahead, Mukamuri plans to attend Berkeley College of Music in the Spring, to study vocal performance.
“I definitely want to be a singer for the rest of my life as my full time career,” said Mukamuri.
