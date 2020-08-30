A local golf club hosts family tournament

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid the pandemic, there are a lot of people that are finding different hobbies to learn and golf is one of them.
Interlaken Golf Club in Fairmont hosted their annual parent-child golf event.
The course invites parents, children, grandparents and non-members to join in on the festivities.
“Junior golf is the future and it’s really important to get the kids involved at an early age. Today we have kids ranging from six years old on up to 40 years old playing,” Head Golf Professional and General Manager, Jon Vee said.
The event isn’t competitive in the way that a normal tournament or even golf game is.
“The format we use is very casual, where it is a modified alternate shot. They do part scramble and part alternate shot so it’s real easy to get both kids and parents involved in a team event,” Vee said.
The parent-child golf tournament shows that golf is only increasing in popularity with the younger generation.
“The club does a really good job with the reduced membership and our junior league is very strong. In fact we had a young man get a hole in one on a Par 4 this year,” Vee said.
The event provides an opportunity for families to bond. Families like the Johnson’s can attest to that.
“They’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. Every year, Camden plays in the junior league and this is the end event for that. He practices all year and looks forward to this,” tournament participant.”
After the round of golf, participants mingled with pizza and drinks.
“It’s great, being out here with them, spending time together and having fun. It’s a great thing,” tournament participant, CJ Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.