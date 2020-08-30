Running for Rescues 5k raises funds for local animal shelter

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend community members and their four-legged friends could be spotted getting some exercise in for a good cause, partaking in the Running for Rescues 5k fundraiser.
Erik Jensen began the fundraiser three years ago, in an effort to raise funds to support the local animal shelter, the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS).
“To help them (BENCHS) with their bills for their dogs and cats that they shelter and house for us,” explained event organizer Erik Jensen.
All proceeds from the 5k’s registration fees directly go towards the shelter.
“They’ve been part of our community for 50 years now so it’s kind of my way to give back to them,” said Jensen.
This years run looked different than years past amid the pandemic. For safety precautions the run went virtual, inviting people to run on their own time.
“We didn’t really know what to expect today because our usual race of course starts and finishes at Dakota Meadows. But we’ve had a great turnout today lots of dogs. We love seeing the dogs,” said Jensen.
A fuel up/water stop for runners and their pups was posted at Benson Park, offering dogs treats and a chance at some puppy socialization along the way.
In addition Jensen says he looks forward for the future of the event, adding he hopes to continue to grow the fundraiser.
