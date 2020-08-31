Authorities identify victim in fatal Pemberton crash

PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred near Pemberton on Saturday.
Authorities say a 2012 Dodge pickup was traveling north on Blue Earth County Road 53 ran off the road, vaulted and rolled after hitting a field approach near 144th Street south of Pemberton
The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as 20-year-old Ezequiel Angel Balderas of Rochester, Minnesota, who was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Authorities say the Austin Police Department reported the Dodge pickup stolen approximately one hour before the crash.
Officials add the crash was not pursuit-related and law enforcement was not present when it occurred.
The incident remains under investigation by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
