Bird watchers gather in Mankato after rare bird spotting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s big news in the local bird watching scene as an unusual type of raptor arrived in Mankato last week.
Local bird watchers and enthusiasts report at least four Mississippi Kites, which are small birds of prey, have been spotted roaming the skies over Land of Memories Park and the Minnesota River.
“The fact that in the past I’ve had one in 2014 at a hawk watch, but I saw it for 10 minutes and never saw it again,” said Jim Amundson, a counter for Bethany Hawk Watch. “These guys have been here six days, which is just unheard of, but four of them and to be here for six days - who knows what to make of that.”
The Mississippi Kites have drawn birth watchers from across the state as far away as Duluth and Grand Marais as the birds hunt for dragonflies and other insects.
