Deep Valley Book Festival brings readers and writers together

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Each year, The Deep Valley Book Festival connects readers and writers in a celebration of literature and literacy.
Like other events around the region, this year the festival is transitioning to a virtual format. The goal though remains the same: to bring people together to celebrate our region’s vibrant literary culture.
“If you are that person that thought ’oh I’d always wanted to try to write,’ there’s going to be a lot of information for you, but if you are the person that’s just looking for new authors, you are looking for new books to read, we have more than 40 authors who are going to be taking part in it so there’s going to be plenty of opportunities to discover new authors and discover new books,” says
Along with panel discussions, the festival also features a keynote speaker, Minnesota author Matt Goldman.
“He started out in comedy writing so he moved to Los Angeles, he moved to Hollywood. He knew Jerry Seinfeld so he spent the first couple of years with Seinfeld as a writer. But he’d always wanted to write novels, so he finally got to a point in his life where he has written novels now I think he’s written four in the past four years. They’re detective novels, they’re really fun to read so he’s going to be speaking at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday,” says
The festival is schedule for October 3 and 4. For more information on the virtual Deep Valley BooK festival, visit www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
