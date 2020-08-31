The Docket: St. Peter City Council to continue discussion around equity and diversity

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter City Council continues their conversation around equity and diversity Monday afternoon.
The discussion includes a chance for the council to talk about training for staff and opportunities for community engagement,
The council plans to talk about training that could in part help educate city staff on diversity topics.
And, the keeping of honeybees could soon be allowed in St. Peter.
The council is considering proposals surrounding the discussion such as limiting the maximum to two hives and requiring beekeepers to notify other properties within 100 feet.
The council considered a similar ordinance back in 2017, but that ordinance failed to pass.
No action will be taken Monday afternoon.
