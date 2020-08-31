Free COVID-19 testing Sept. 2 and 3 in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health and local officials will offer free COVID-19 testing this week in Mankato.
State officials say they’re concerned with an upward trend in cases within Mankato and surrounding communities, and want to offer tests now to identify as many cases as possible, as soon as possible.
Following the two days of tests, MDH will work with local health officials and school districts in the area to determine the next steps. But MDH says the raw number of positive cases will not have a direct impact on whether schools can remain open, now that each district has selected its learning model.
“If we see an increase in cases in the area, but it’s all associated with college students or with a long term care facility, or something like that, that’s not necessarily going to drive change in the learning model,” explained Kris Ehresmann, director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division at the Minnesota Department of Health.
Free testing takes place Wednesday and Thursday from 12 to 7 p.m. at Myers Field House on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Anyone with or without symptoms who wants to be tested is encouraged to attend. No insurance or identification is necessary.
To avoid long lines, you can pre-register for a time slot by visiting this link.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.