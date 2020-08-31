Green Isle man facing drug charges

GREEN ISLE, Minn. (KEYC) - An 18-year-old Green Isle man is facing drug charges after a three-month-long investigation in Sibley County.
Dominick Ramirez is charged with third and fifth-degree sale of a controlled substance and second and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Officials say they executed a search warrant at a home in Green Isle, recovering more than 3 pounds of suspected marijuana, and 268 dose units of suspected LSD. A handgun, ammunition, and about $16,000 in cash were also found.
The investigation is ongoing.
