Man wanted on federal charges in custody following northwest Iowa manhunt

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Authorities in northwest Iowa report a man is in custody following a manhunt in Emmet County on Monday.
The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office reports a sheriff’s deputy on patrol in Ft. Defiance State Park observed a male sitting on a motorcycle near the east entrance of the park shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Authorities say the male and motorcycle matched a description of a man who was wanted on federal charges and was believed to possibly be armed.
The male reportedly ran into a heavily wooded area when the deputy tried to investigate the incident further.
Additional law enforcement agencies arrived at Ft. Defiance State Park and established a perimeter around the man in the woods.
Yoschie, a K-9 with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, led law enforcement agents through approximately a half-mile of the wooded terrain to a riverbank cutout where 44-year-old Christopher Michael Frerichs was hiding.
The Milford, Iowa, resident was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:29 p.m. and was transported to the Emmet County Jail where he will be held until turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Emmet County Emergency Management, Estherville Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Estherville Ambulance Service and both the Spencer and Estherville Police Department’s K-9s and handlers.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.