MDH: one additional death tied to COVID-19; 679 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 679 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 75,864.
A 70-year-old from Waseca County is the latest Minnesotan to die from COVID-19. The individual lived in a long-term care facility. It’s the only death being reported today by state health officials.
The statewide death toll is now at 1,817. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,339.
There are 67,656 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 31, there are 306 people hospitalized, 131 in ICU.
6,480 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,489,726.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 490 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 64,773.
46,677 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,113.
633,805 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
