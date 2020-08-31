MIAC suspends athletic competitions through January 2021

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Monday it has suspended all athletic competitions through January 2021.
Subsequently, Monday’s announcement means the MIAC’s winter sports season will be delayed.
Prior to the announcement, the conference had anticipated continuing with golf and tennis competitions in the fall and moving all other sports to spring 2021.
Coaches of winter sports will begin building schedules for a compressed in-conference season.
The MIAC joins the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) in canceling fall sports.
