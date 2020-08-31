Minnesota Valley Action Council receives $1 million for housing assistance program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council received $1 million under the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program to help renters and homeowners maintain housing stability.
Residents in the nine counties throughout south-central Minnesota are eligible to apply if they can verify that they’ve been impacted by COVID-19.
These housing assistance funds may be used for eligible expenses between March 1 and Dec. 30.
“People need to apply and we’re processing them as fast as we can,” said Housing Services Director Judd Schultz. “If people can, they need to upload their information, so they have to provide proof of their last 30 days of income, they have to provide proof of their past-due bill that they have.”
For more on how to apply, visit https://www.housinghelpmn.org/.
