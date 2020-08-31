Nicollet County establishes CARES Act Business Fund; begins taking applications in two weeks

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — CARES Act funding will soon be available to small business owners in Nicollet County to assist with expenses that occurred throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses without employees are eligible to receive grants up to $5,000, while businesses with 1-20 full-time employees, in addition to the owner, can receive up to $10,000.
To be eligible businesses have to had been running prior to March 1 and demonstrate interruptions the businesses experienced or how it was adversely affected by the pandemic.
“It can be used for such things as rent, technology companies have had to change because of the pandemic, payment to vendors to change their businesses to deal with the safety in their businesses,” said Nicollet County Finance Director Heather McCormick. ”That’s probably the most common things we’ll be seeing it used for.”
The application period will take place between Sept. 14 and Oct. 2.
