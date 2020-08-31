Rasmussen College nursing programs go virtual amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Association of Colleges of Nursing predicts a need for 203,700 new registered nurses each year through 2026.
“When you think about why that might be, you know, there’s an increased focus on preventative care, increased rate for chronic and acute care conditions and really the demand for health care for the baby boom population, that which will soon be close to half of our other population,” said Dr. Joan Rich, director of nursing at Rasmussen College.
“And then I think that a lot of people are very passionate about health care now truly due to the COVID pandemic,” Rich added.
Rasmussen College has been recognized for its nursing programs, being named the number one educator of practical nursing grads in Minnesota.
Like many schools this year amid the pandemic, the college has adjusted its education for the safety of students, offering nursing programs completely online.
In addition to providing live online lectures, the college has added a new nursing simulation software using artificial intelligence to teach clinics and labs virtually. The program helps simulate actual patient experiences.
Rich explains how the online program is still interactive with real people and classmates.
“So for example I said you know I’m feeling like it’s hard to breathe, we would look to you as our student nurse, what to do next, based on how you answer that question, it will lead you to another question,” explained Rich.
Faculty and staff also receive additional training on instructing and engaging students online.
The college, already known for its hybrid programs, has locations throughout Minnesota, including a Mankato campus.
More information on the college’s nursing programs can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.