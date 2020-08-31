Springfield City Hall to remain closed due to COVID-19

Springfield City Hall to remain closed due to COVID-19
The City of Springfield announced Monday it will extend the closure of its city hall offices. (Source: Facebook/City of Springfield)
By Jake Rinehart | August 31, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 4:03 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Springfield announced Monday it will extend the closure of its city hall offices.

City officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19 around Aug. 20, prompting the initial city hall closure.

Posted by City of Springfield, Minnesota on Monday, August 31, 2020

Springfield City Hall was originally scheduled to reopen Sept. 2, but has since been delayed until Sept. 14.

City staff asks the public to continue using the dropbox located in the front of the building.

Click to call the City of Springfield

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Springfield by calling (507) 723-3500.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.