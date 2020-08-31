Springfield City Hall to remain closed due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Springfield announced Monday it will extend the closure of its city hall offices.
City officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19 around Aug. 20, prompting the initial city hall closure.
Springfield City Hall was originally scheduled to reopen Sept. 2, but has since been delayed until Sept. 14.
City staff asks the public to continue using the dropbox located in the front of the building.
Anyone with questions can contact the City of Springfield by calling (507) 723-3500.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.