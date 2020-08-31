White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx meeting with Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm over the weekend to make a push toward wearing masks, not only in public but while visiting family and friends as well.
“Not only is the virus real, the consequences of the virus is real, the hospitalizations that we still have every week is real, the number of Americans that we have lost to this virus are real, but what is also real is we have a way to prevent its spread. And I think this really needs to be a balanced message of ‘we have power against the virus.’ But it requires all of us to exert our power together,” says Birx.
Birx said she is hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine within the next few months.
