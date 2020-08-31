YWCA launches Until Justice Just Is Real campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA Mankato joins a nationwide campaign meant to bring awareness to systemic racism and a commitment to ending it.
YWCA USA launching the ‘Until Justice Just Is’ campaign. Through the campaign, YWCA will work with its more than 200 associations, including in Mankato, to offer resources such as community bailout funds, anti-racism discussion guides, equity training for workplaces, and more. Typically, YWCA USA’s racial justice programs engage more than 140,000 people across the country each year.
