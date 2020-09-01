DNR: be on the lookout for jumping worms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources warns gardeners and anglers to be on the lookout for invasive jumping worms.
The DNR says they are a relatively new species in Minnesota. They are called “jumping worms” because they wiggle intensely when disturbed and sometimes appear to be jumping. The worms have been confirmed in limited areas of Minnesota since 2006, mainly in the Twin Cities and in Rochester. They’re believed to have been spread by people moving potted plants, soil, compost, mulch and fishing bait.
“The concern about jumping worms is that they cause soil erosion they essentially turn the top two inches of the soil into small granules or pellets that look like cat little or coffee grounds so it’s just loose on the surface of the soil and when you get heavy rain it can erode away,” says Dr. Lee Frelich, Director of the Center for Forest Ecology at the University of Minnesota.
Those that spot one should take photos showing the ring around the worm’s body in relation to its head and report them to the DNR.
